After you’ve made your character in NHL 22’s Be a Pro career mode, you’ll be faced with your first major customization decision: skill trees. Skill trees will be familiar for anyone who’s played recent NHL games. They help add an RPG-esque element to Be a Pro, letting you tweak your character’s attributes however you want. You have to spend TP in order to unlock skills, so choosing wisely at the beginning of the mode is important. Here are the skills we think should be your top priorities when starting Be a Pro.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO