World Restart a Heart Day 2021 is October 16th
Last month, Brian Buckley, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR to a man after he had collapsed from a heart attack on a local bike trail. As a former lifeguard, Buckley knew that starting CPR quickly can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Now he’s using his experience to put a spotlight on World Restart a Heart Day, Saturday, October 16th.www.alleghenymountainradio.org
