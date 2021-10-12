CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Restart a Heart Day 2021 is October 16th

By Heather Niday
 7 days ago

Last month, Brian Buckley, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR to a man after he had collapsed from a heart attack on a local bike trail. As a former lifeguard, Buckley knew that starting CPR quickly can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Now he’s using his experience to put a spotlight on World Restart a Heart Day, Saturday, October 16th.

