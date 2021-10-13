CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Is the problem physical or mental? Could be both

Daily Mining Gazette
 6 days ago

Dear Annie: I’m struggling with a situation I can no longer handle. My husband has a long history of periodically “falling ill” with mystery illnesses the doctors treat as minor everyday issues, but which inevitably result in his being unable to function. He is not able to work, help with chores, attend family functions or care for our kid. It’s most likely to happen when a commitment is coming up, such as the holidays, a work deadline or issues with my own chronic pain from stage 4 endometriosis.

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
coastalpoint.com

Spinal stenosis could be causing your walking problems

I’m enjoying the changing weather. These cool evenings and low-humidity days tell me fall is really here. It’s a wonderful time of year to enjoy walking and taking advantage of these days for the many outdoor activities that are still very doable around beautiful Delmarva. Unfortunately, I have been hearing...
HEALTH
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Surgery#Chronic Pain
TheConversationAU

Anxiety can affect academic performance. Here are 10 things parents and teachers can do to relieve the pressure

Many kids across Australia are heading back into classrooms after months of lockdowns and remote learning. Understandably, students may be anxious about what the uncertainty of the return may mean for them academically and socially. Some may have existing worries at home, such as financial strain in the family, that can impact on their mental health. Research has shown anxiety and depression grew among young people during the pandemic. While social and emotional effects of anxiety are often explored, many people may not realise anxiety can have a significant impact on children’s academic work too. A panicky feeling One in seven Australians...
MENTAL HEALTH
touro.edu

Understanding Workplace Stress and Physical and Psychological Problems

A new study of healthcare and human services workers conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic from the Touro College Graduate School of Social Work (GSSW) found that employees experiencing occupational stress – such as work/life balance, challenging clients, worries about compensation, and limited support and resources to cope with COVID-19 – were more likely to have physical and psychological problems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Austin American-Statesman

Is it autism? Mental illness? Both? How to navigate double diagnosis

Is this autism? Is this anxiety? ADHD? Depression? A behavioral disorder?. For parents of kids with autism, often the answer in day-to-day life is a combination of those things. Recent studies show a strong link between autism and a mental health condition. Last year, the University of British Columbia's department...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Emerald Media

‘I feel better inside’: Balancing physical and mental health at the Rec

Physical and mental health are thoroughly linked, whether the average gym-goer realizes it or not. The CDC explains that stress, specifically COVID-19 related stress, can cause difficulty concentrating, anger and sadness symptoms and even physical pains like headaches and body aches. It lists exercise as a coping mechanism to deal with stress, along with eating well-balanced meals and meditation. Although not all mental health problems can be solved easily, exercise is a great first step to take.
EUGENE, OR
Milton Daily Standard

Plastic surgery supports physical, mental healing

Common perception is that plastic surgery is cosmetic procedures to improve patients’ appearance, but in fact it is possibly one of the most diverse specialties. While plastic surgery started as a specialty for restoration and reconstruction of defects and damaged body tissue, it’s now used for traumatic defects by injuries, burn, congenital defects like cleft lip and palate, and restorative treatment in cancer survivorship. It’s not just about restoring appearance, a patient can also regain mobility or functionality, and find peace of mind with a reconstructive procedure.
SKIN CARE
Sentinel

Andaluca promotes the inclusion of people with mental health problems

The Junta de Andaluca has once again shown its support for the inclusion of people with mental health problems. All of this in the context of World Mental Health Day, which is commemorated every 10 October. The objective sought with the celebration of this day is to create awareness about...
MENTAL HEALTH
bdenson

Tips for Mental and Physical Wellness from Planet Fitness "Positivity Expert"

While World Mental Health Day is recognized October 10, being mentally and emotionally healthy is a year round goal. National fitness director of Planet Fitness - with 28 Houston area locations - Teddy Savage is also known as the company's “Positivity Expert.” He explains how mental and physical health often go hand in hand.
dailynewsen.com

The famous who speak openly of their mental health problems to break social taboo

On October 10, World Mental Health Day was held, one of the most devastating invisible diseases, suffered in silence and affect millions of people in the world. For this reason, UNICEF Spain has launched the campaign in Social Networks #Enmimente to normalize and visibilize this health problem since, according to the Confederation of Mental Health Spain, 6.7% of the population suffers from depression and anxiety and 1 of 4 people has or will have a symptom in our country in our country.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Sleep Problems in Mental Illness Highly Pervasive

An inpatient psychiatric diagnosis at some point over a lifetime is significantly associated with a range of sleep problems, results from the largest study of its kind show. A prior diagnosis of major depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, or bipolar disorder was associated with a later bedtime, earlier waking time, and significantly poorer sleep quality that included frequent awakenings during the night and shorter sleep bouts.
MENTAL HEALTH
mainstreamonline.org

College lifestyle leading to unhealthy habits; mental, physical neglect

The stress of being constantly busy can take a toll on anyone’s body. On top of the countless hours that students now spend working to pay bills, they are expected to spend about 10 hours a week on each course while tending to family, cooking meals and running errands. Little time is left to think about mental and physical health.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy