Is the problem physical or mental? Could be both
Dear Annie: I’m struggling with a situation I can no longer handle. My husband has a long history of periodically “falling ill” with mystery illnesses the doctors treat as minor everyday issues, but which inevitably result in his being unable to function. He is not able to work, help with chores, attend family functions or care for our kid. It’s most likely to happen when a commitment is coming up, such as the holidays, a work deadline or issues with my own chronic pain from stage 4 endometriosis.www.mininggazette.com
