Distinguished Professor of the Year

Daily Mining Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Murphy, chief policy officer for Michigan Association of State Universities, presents the 2021 Michigan Distinguished Professor of the Year Award to Thomas Werner, an associate professor of genetics and developmental biology at Michigan Technological University. Werner was named one of three 2021 recipients of the award, chosen from among the state’s 15 public universities. Werner received the award at Friday’s Tech Board of Trustees meeting, where he also gave a well-received presentation on his research into fruit flies, including the genetics behind some species’ resistance to toxic mushrooms and identifying the morphogen responsible for wing spot patterns.

