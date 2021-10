Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is pleased to announce it is receiving nearly $5 million in grant funding for its Éxito project to assist Hispanic and low-income students. The grant, which distributes $4.9 million over the course of five years, will assist DACC Hispanic and low-income students in the areas of academic achievement, graduation, transfer and career success. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) STEM grant.

