Dwarfing the Huntington Beach spill

Daily Mining Gazette
 6 days ago

Aging oil pipelines in Huntington Beach, California, and the Straits of Mackinac are beyond their expected safe lifetimes. Both are run by companies with histories of safety breaches, and both have anchor strikes occurring from the busy shipping lanes above the pipelines. Enbridge’s deteriorating Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac that transports Canadian oil across Michigan to Canada has recently experienced at least three anchor strikes. Anchor strikes on Line 5 are more likely now that the pipe is suspended above the lake bottom. In fact, this is the most serious threat to the double pipes of Line 5.

