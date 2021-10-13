TV Schedules

Fishtastic: Pinkalicious and Peter are super excited to go fishing at the beach, but the fish they catch is unlike any they've seen before. Maybe a little music is all Pinkalicious needs to realize there is more to being a magni-fish-cent fish besides the color of your scales. Curriculum: (Music) Singing is a way to express joy. The Pink Ness Monster: No one in Pinkville has ever seen the legendary Pink Ness monster before. Frida has her heart set on being the first and Pinkalicious will do whatever it takes to bring this monster to life. Curriculum: (Visual Arts) Creating a sculpture from everyday objects. Interstitial: Blues singer Vaneese Thomas makes up a song with kids and shows that the blues can make you feel all sorts of emotions.