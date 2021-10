Welcome to gameday! The playoffs are here for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Early Friday morning we saw a round of steady rain and thunderstorms roll across southeast Wisconsin adding to our rain totals from Thursday with many locations getting over 1" of rain. The spots that saw the most rain are the ones that need it the most in severe and extreme drought conditions.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO