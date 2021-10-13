Square Enix Pulls ‘Final Fantasy 9’ from the App Store after It Was Unplayable for Months, a Fix Is Being Worked On

Back in 2016, Square Enix released a fantastic version of Final Fantasy 9 ($20.99) for iOS. Final Fantasy 9 went from being the game never released on another platform to being ported to just about everything in recent years. It even got a Nintendo Switch version that sadly isn’t as good as the other platforms. As is the case with Square Enix and iOS updates, Final Fantasy 9 had issues in recent versions of iOS beginning with iOS 14.5 as far as I remember. Since then, the game was unplayable and hasn’t worked since. Square Enix has now pulled it from the App Store. The good news is that Square Enix has confirmed that it is “urgently" working on a fix. The company also says that this might take some time to fix. Square Enix has had a few instances in the past on iOS where a game was broken for a long time before a fix arrived. The World Ends With You is the best example of this.