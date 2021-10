The Colts are dealing with a tough matchup when they play the Ravens on Monday night, according to SI's Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano. Here's the Start'em, Sit'em outlook. Analysis: "Wentz hasn’t been awful this season, but his fantasy numbers aren’t up to snuff as he’s failed to top 18.3 points in a game. That trend is likely to continue Monday night in Baltimore against a Ravens' defense allowing less than 18 points per game to quarterbacks this season. Even if you're in a multi-quarterback league, starting Wentz is a very risky proposition."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO