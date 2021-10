SANFORD — Kenneth Dale Atkins, 64, of Sanford, died Monday (10/11/21) at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill with his family by his side. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Darin Vogt officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Dale and Annette, 5603 Deep River Road, and following the graveside service.