CHAPEL HILL — Shelia Degraffenreidt, 53, of Chapel Hill, transitioned into eternal rest Wednesday (09/22/21) at her home. Mrs. Shelia DeGraffenreidt was born Feb. 24, 1968, to Carolyn and Samuel DeGraffenreidt. She loved her family and her friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She graduated from Northwood High School in Pittsboro in 1987. She received her bachelor‘s degree at UNC-Greensboro.