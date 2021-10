BITO starts trading just in time for an all-time high for BTC. BITO becomes the first ETF for Bitcoin futures. BITO stock launched on the NYSE on Tuesday. Bitcoin (BTC) hit a record high on Wednesday, and the timing could not have been better for the launch of the first US-based Bitcoin ETF. The Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) came out of nowhere to become the first one to launch. BITO debuted on the NYSE exchange on Tuesday, and Bitcoin broke above $66,600 on Wednesday.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO