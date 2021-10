The Japanese yen appears to be at the mercy of US inflation expectations, which means that current selling is likely to stop unless expectations of US interest rate hikes persist. The price of the USD/JPY currency pair rose by more than 3%, reaching the resistance level of 114.70, its highest level in years, before settling around the level of 113.95 as of this writing. The ratio between three-month long options and put options on the USD/JPY - the so-called risk reversal - closely tracks a commonly used measure of market expectations of US consumer price gains, which is five years. With inflation expectations rising, this dynamic has helped make the Japanese currency the worst performer this month among its G10 peers.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO