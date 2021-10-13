CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation opens a brand-new chapter tonight at 10pm on CBS or streaming live with Paramount+. Set in Las Vegas, the city where it all began, the team faces an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Check out the video above for a preview of CSI: Vegas and be sure to tune in tonight starting at 10pm. Check your local listings for more information.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO