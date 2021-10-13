CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Premieres Tonight At 10PM On CBS

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation opens a brand-new chapter tonight at 10pm on CBS or streaming live with Paramount+. Set in Las Vegas, the city where it all began, the team faces an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Check out the video above for a preview of CSI: Vegas and be sure to tune in tonight starting at 10pm. Check your local listings for more information.
Distractify

We Finally Got a Sequel to 'CSI' in the Form of 'CSI: Vegas,' but Was It Shot in Sin City?

The original CSI had an impressive 15 season run that started in 2000 and ended in 2015 with a feature-length finale. The show centered around a rotating team of crime-scene investigators who were working for the Las Vegas Police Department. The team was highly skilled with experts in all sorts of wildly specific fields. From a forensic entomologist to a blood-spatter analyst, it was this attention to detail that made the fans want more. And more they will get.
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Baker’s husband returning!

You may have known already that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 carries with it the title of “True Blue” — so what’s coming up next? There are a few new storylines that we’re excited to dive into moving forward, which is great given that the recent promo didn’t give a whole lot away as to what’s coming.
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Fans Thrilled To See Sara Sidle Return in Episode 1

Crime drama fans are ecstatic to see the return of their beloved “CSI” crew to screens tonight. The hit show’s characters made their latest debut on “CSI: Vegas” several years after the program concluded. Airing between 2000 and 2015, the show drew hordes of attention. Much interest surrounded the romance between fan-favorite couple Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom. And though Outsiders have long-awaited the return of the team, others are simply thrilled to see Sara Sidle return in the very first episode of “CSI: Vegas.”
Variety

‘Family Reunion’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix renewed family sitcom “Family Reunion” for a 10-episode third and final season. The series follows the McKellan family who moved from Seattle to Georgia in the series premiere to be closer to extended family. Now there are three generations living in the same house, and house is stuffed full of people. During the first two seasons, which were split into two parts each, the characters had to adjust to their new lifestyle, which included three-hour church services and “huge humidity hair,” as the network puts it. As complicated as things could be, there has been a lot of family bonding...
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
seattlepi.com

Meet the New 'CSI: Vegas' Lab - Different From the Old Lab

When Jorja Fox’s Sara Sidle steps back into the Las Vegas crime lab in the series premiere of “CSI: Vegas,” she can’t help but marvel at what she sees. It is an experience shared by Daniel Holstein, the series’ technical advisor and a retired crime scene analyst. Holstein says that...
8newsnow.com

Popular CBS crime show ‘CSI: Vegas’, premieres Wednesday on Ch. 8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The CBS global hit crime scene investigation series, “CSI” opens a brand-new chapter with the valley streets as its film set. The series features the return of some fan favorites characters, as well as a new team of brilliant investigators ready to do what they do best, follow the evidence.
KGET 17

William Peterson, Jorge Fox back on the case in ‘CSI: Vegas’

Traditionally, when a television series comes to an end, it usually only returns through reruns. There have been updated versions of old TV projects with new casts – such as in the case of the revamped versions of “MacGyver” or “The Wonder Years.”. The fact “CSI” is back – now...
E! News

Jorja Fox Talks "Creepy" Storyline on "CSI: Vegas" Sequel

Necessary Realness: Morgan Reveals Her Strangest Habit (It's Hot) "Diana: The Musical," Tyra's "DWTS" Fashion & Dragons Are Back!. "The Haunting of Hill House" Alums Reunite for "Midnight Mass" about 9 hours ago. 1 day ago. October 5, 2021. October 4, 2021. October 2, 2021. October 2, 2021. October 1,...
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Fans of Original Series Weigh In on Revival

Last night saw the premiere of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’s” newest spin-off, “CSI: Vegas.” Since the flagship show’s conclusion in 2015, fans have waited a long six years to see their favorite characters return. Finally, they received that satisfaction last night. Further, in the hours leading up to the premiere of “CSI: Vegas” long-time fans of the show went wild with impatience across social media.
FanSided

Watch the CSI: Vegas series premiere live online

Sara and Grissom head back to the Las Vegas crime lab after Jim Brass is attacked. Don’t miss the CSI: Vegas series premiere on CBS tonight. It’s time to see some of the original team back together. Sara and Grissom are back, and they’re helping the current Vegas lab team with a sticky and worrying situation.
8 News Now

‘CSI: Vegas’ premiere party hosted in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been years since a crime scene show centered on Las Vegas, however it is back on the small screen with “CSI: Vegas.” It is a sequel to the original series, with several familiar faces returning. The first episode of “CSI: Vegas” premiered Wednesday night. 8 News Now got to […]
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Debuts, and Longtime Fans Are Weighing In

After months of anticipation, CBS on Wednesday finally treated fans to the premiere of CSI: Vegas, the network's sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. Debuting six years after the original series' 2015 conclusion and marking the franchise's first offshoot in more than six years, the excitement surrounding the premiere was big, and longtime fans didn't hesitate to offer up their opinions.
