It’s been a long, long time since fans were treated to an all-new episode of The Sinner. The third season finale of the popular USA series aired all the way back in March of 2020, which was, if you recall, a pretty… um… interesting time. The fourth season once again follows the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). Still dealing with the trauma from a previous case, Ambrose makes his way to Hanover Island for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). Per USA Network, an “unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family” and Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation. But nothing is quite as it seems as the sleepy tourist island, as well as Ambrose’s life, is turned upside down.

