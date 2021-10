When DC's Legends of Tomorrow launched, it was a bit of an Island of Misfit Toys, taking abandoned supporting characters from Arrow and The Flash and mashing them together into a team of time-traveling B-listers. It fairly quickly became one of the only Arrowverse shows where the characters spend most of their time out of costume, and at the end of season six, the team lost their timeship, The Waverider, when it was mysteriously blown up by what appears to be another Waverider. Now, they're stranded in Texas in 1925, and looking for a way to get back home.

