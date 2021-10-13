CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 21

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 21 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been dark this season, and Kathy Hilton has been the light-hearted comedic touch that we needed. During the girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe, Kathy played a martini “bottoms up” prank on her RHOBH co-stars. She lugged her beloved box fan with her on the trip. In the middle of […] The post Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Calls Out Erika Jayne In Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer

The most explosive season in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history is wrapping up this week. And you know what that means — the reunion is right around the corner. The 4-part reunion will feature Andy Cohen and the ladies diving into the Erika Jayne of it all — her divorce, her legal troubles, and […] The post Andy Cohen Calls Out Erika Jayne In Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer appeared first on Reality Tea.
CinemaBlend

How Much Does Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Pay Its Cast? Erika Jayne's Salary Was Seemingly Revealed Amidst Legal Woes

When Erika Jayne stepped onto the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene in 2015, she shocked many viewers with her underground pop-performing persona that liked to “pat the puss” and sing “It's expensive to be me.” But things only got more shocking this past year when she divorced her high-profile lawyer husband just prior to all those embezzlement allegations coming to light. Jayne has been vetting the pointed questions and loyalties of her co-stars throughout the eleventh season of the reality series, and it's gotten pretty intense. With the reunion nigh, though, one of the biggest questions surrounding Erika Jayne’s situation have seemingly been revealed: how much does the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pay its cast?
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Crystal Kung Minkoff Gets Candid About The Social Media Hate She Received During Her First Season

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills introduced two new cast members for Season 11: Kyle Richards’ previously estranged sister, Kathy Hilton, and wife of the creator of The Lion King, Crystal Kung Minkoff. Hilton didn't really get in on the drama, so Bravo crafted her storyline on her perceived idiosyncrasies (like needing to have a fan on while she sleeps). Yet Kung Minkoff found herself at odds a few times with Sutton Stracke and some of the other ladies. However, she shared that one of the hardest parts of her first season has actually been all the social media hate she’s been receiving.
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ [Season 6 / Episode 15]

Gone are the days where the Madams of Maryland squabbled over etiquette. Because in the show’s sixth season, the drama escalates to new levels. ‘Potomac’ staples Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo are all back in the mix. Newcomer Mia Thornton joins the...
imdb.com

Erika Girardi Calls Out Critics, Says Lawyers Advised She Quit ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in First Reunion Episode

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not yet watched Part 1 of the reunion of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”. At the end of the finale of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last week, during the traditional end-of-episode montage when each woman sums up how the season was for them, Erika Girardi delivered a monologue that was both typical of her pugnacious Season 11 performance and revealing. “I’m in the middle of a nasty fight,” she said over footage of the cast toasting during a party thrown by Crystal Kung Minkoff for Chinese New Year. “This is far from over.
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Reportedly Makes $600,000 Salary On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

The first part of the long-awaited Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion has aired and it was everything we wanted it to be. Andy Cohen didn’t waste time asking Erika Jayne some hard-hitting questions. He already asked about her shady divorce, her mountain of financial problems, and her issue with making herself the martyr in […] The post Erika Jayne Reportedly Makes $600,000 Salary On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Says NeNe Leakes Gave Her The Best Advice Prior To Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Joining the cast of real housewives must be daunting, even for a seemingly confident and successful Hollywood figure like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais! As the real housewives community grows, newcomers like Garcelle, now luckily have a multitude of ladies, across the franchise, to refer to for support. Chances are, due to the way […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says NeNe Leakes Gave Her The Best Advice Prior To Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Vulture

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

If you think vacations are supposed to be a break from the drama … well, you don’t watch The Real Housewives, do you? The trailer for the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is here, and it looks to bring that same drama you crave, kicking off with Ramona Singer loudly imploring someone to “take a Xanax! Calm down!” and only escalating from there. The series — the first Real Housewives spinoff to premiere on Peacock, rather than Bravo — brings together ’wives from four of the franchise’s biggest series for eight days in Turks and Caicos. Among the lucky: Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards. The trailer also teases the expected share of debauchery, from broken bottles to ball popsicles to Teresa yelling about phone sex. And all the women seem to get their share of yelling in — especially Ramona and Kenya, who appear to be at the center of the drama. As Kyle put it, “I thought my friends in Beverly Hills were dramatic.” RHUGT (uh, we’ll get used to it) premieres November 18 on Peacock.
OK! Magazine

Erika Jayne Will 'Demand A Higher Paycheck' For Season 12 Of The 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After Her Legal Drama Was The 'Sole Focus' Of The Previous Season, Source Spills

Erika Jayne had a difficult season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she could get a bigger paycheck if she returns for season 12. After the 50-year-old was the "sole focus" of season 11, an insider told Us Weekly that "it’s going to be much more next season."
TV Fanatic

Watch Bull Online: Season 6 Episode 2

On Bull Season 6 Episode 2, the firm's defense strategy for a client going to trial caused a lot of problems. Meanwhile, Bull grew increasingly agitated over the case and recent events, leading to a difficult run in court. Elsewhere, a surprising announcement about Benny changed how the team thought...
