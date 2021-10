Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight? Is NBC really giving us four weeks in a row of new episodes?. Well, go ahead and consider us lucky tonight! There is another run of new episodes for all three shows tonight, which proves further that last year’s sporadic airings were mostly an anomaly caused by the global health crisis. We’re going to be getting new episodes next week in addition to tonight, so rest assured that our run of good fortune is going to continue for a while.

