Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 4

Chicago Fire is fast approaching a milestone that few TV shows are ever able to hit: the 200th episode. Showrunner Derek Haas already previewed some life-changing decisions that are on the way, and the latest episode revealed that major change is on the way for Casey… and the whole show, if Fire delivers on the big reveal. While fans still have some time to wait to find out exactly what happens, stars Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, and David Eigenberg have shared their thoughts on the departures of major characters over 200 episodes, including Monica Raymund as Gabby Dawson.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO