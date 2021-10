Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched the latest episode of A Million Little Things. Katherine Saville has withstood a lot on A Million Little Things in regards to her relationship with Eddie. She stayed in her marriage through Eddie’s addiction and relapses, and gave him a second chance after his affair with Delilah that resulted in a baby, even accepting a role as “bonus mom” to Charlie. The consummate working mom stepped up even more when Eddie was paralyzed in his accident. So now, with her divorce from Eddie progressing full-steam ahead, Katherin has a new romance possibly on the horizon, and fans are saying it’s about damn time Grace Park's character gets her groove back!

