A new era of the Women’s Champions League starts today with a revamped tournament format and a new broadcasting agreement that will see all 61 matches available to watch on free-to-air over the next two seasons. A group-stage format will be used for the first time with the 16 teams split into four pools of four teams. Home and away fixtures will be played to determine the quarter-final line-up, with the top two teams advancing to the last eight. Barcelona are the defending champions after they thrashed WSL winners Chelsea 4-0 in last season’s final, and they have been drawn...

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO