Mineral County law roundup
Sept. 22
Suspicious Activity, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 66, Transferred call to MHP.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 77, Transferred call to MHP.
Animal Found, I-90 WB MM 65, Transferred call to MHP.
Medical Assistance Required, Johnson Creek Road, Superior, Superior EMS and Life Flight responded.
Animal Complaint, Pine Street, St. Regis, Dispatch contacted Animal Rescue who checked on the animals.
Civil Issue, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Threat, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
VIN Inspection, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, Mullen Road East, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail, vehicle towed.
Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Trespass, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 35, Transferred call to MHP.
Animal Complaint, Rimalong Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Clark Fork Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 70, Transferred call to MHP.
Suspicious Activity, Mullan Road East, Superior, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Sept. 23
Parking Problem. I-90 EB MM 65, Transferred call to MDOT.
Property Damage, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 60, Transferred call to MHP.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 54, Transferred call to MHP.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 57, transferred call to MHP.
Officer Flag Down, MT Highway 135, Deputy stopped and assisted.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 60, Transferred call to MHP.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 47 On Ramp, Deputies responded.
Welfare Check, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Suspicious Activity, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued one citation for disorderly conduct.
One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded and transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.
Sept. 24
Property Found, Choo Choo Lane, Superior, Dispatch took the information.
Theft, East Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Deborgia, Deputy responded.
Partner Family Member Assault, Old Milwaukee Spur, Alberton, Deputy responded and issued citation for PFMA.
Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 54, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 65, Deputy issued citation for operating vehicle without liability insurance and failure to carry proof of liability insurance.
Coroner, Southside Road, Superior, Deputy Coroner and Superior EMS responded.
Property Lost, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Suspicious Activity, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Civil Service, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Deputy served papers.
Fire, I-90 MM 44, Superior Fire responded.
Coroner, Saint Regis Street, St. Regis, Deputy Coroner, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.
Sept. 25
Harassment, Tami Drive, Superior, Deputies responded.
Assist Outside Agency, Horning Drive, Superior, Deputies responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 32, Superior EMS responded.
Fire, Sloway Frontage Road, St. Regis, St. Regis Units responded.
Abandoned Vehicle, Eddy Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded and tagged vehicle for removal.
Disturbance, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Deputies responded.
Traffic Stop, Second Creek Road, Superior, Deputy returned underage driver to mother and licensed driver picked up 4-wheeler.
Burglary, Sunrise Creek Road, Superior, Deputies responded.
Traffic Stop, River Street, Superior, Deputy issued warning for expired registration and one citation for operating vehicle without liability insurance.
Assist Outside Agency, Lozeau Crossover Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy issued one citation for speeding and warning for failure to carry proof of liability insurance.
Assist Motorist, Quartz Road, Superior, Deputy assisted.
Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy issued warnings.
Suspicious Activity, I-90 EB MM 16, Transferred call to MHP.
Medical Assistance Required, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded.
Sept. 26
Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 77, Transferred call to MHP.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 67, Transferred call to MHP.
Property Found, I-90 South of MM 22, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Deputy issued warning.
Warrant Service, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody on three outstanding warrants, inmate transported to Mineral County Jail.
Lost Item, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding lost item.
Civil Issue, Hillside Lane, Deborgia, Deputy responded.
Littering, I-90 EB MM 22, Transferred call to MHP.
Trespass, Long Dog Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, Big Eddy, Superior, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Traffic Stop, Mullan Road East MM 4, Superior, Deputy issued citations for driving while suspended and open containers in vehicle. Vehicle turned over to licensed driver.
Traffic Stop, Mullan Road E, MM 4, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Traffic Stop, River Road, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, River Street, Deputy issued warnings.
Sept. 27
One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.
Medical Standby, Arizona Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS stood standby for Superior High School football game.
Theft, West Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Main Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior Fire responded.
Assist Outside Agency, I-90 WB MM 51, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, 3rd Avenue West, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, Diamond Match Road, Deputy issued warnings.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 68, French Town Units responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, French Town Units responded.
Traffic Stop, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.
Sept. 28
Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, French Town units responded.
Civil Standby, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Assist Motorist, Johnson Creek Road, Superior, Deputy and Forest Service responded.
Assist Citizen, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135 MM 2, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Traffic Stop, Meadow Clark Lane, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for speeding.
Traffic Stop, Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputy issued citation for operating vehicle without liability insurance and no license plate light.
Traffic Stop, Coyote Lane, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speed.
Welfare Check, Plateau Road, Alberton, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Mullan Road West, Superior, Deputy Coroner, Superior EMS and
Superior Fire responded.
Traffic Stop, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy took suspect into custody for out of area outstanding warrant and transported them to Mineral County Jail.
