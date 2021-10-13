Mineral County law roundup

Sept. 22

 Suspicious Activity, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 66, Transferred call to MHP.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 77, Transferred call to MHP.

 Animal Found, I-90 WB MM 65, Transferred call to MHP.

 Medical Assistance Required, Johnson Creek Road, Superior, Superior EMS and Life Flight responded.

 Animal Complaint, Pine Street, St. Regis, Dispatch contacted Animal Rescue who checked on the animals.

 Civil Issue, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Threat, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 VIN Inspection, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, Mullen Road East, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail, vehicle towed.

 Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Trespass, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 35, Transferred call to MHP.

 Animal Complaint, Rimalong Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Clark Fork Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 70, Transferred call to MHP.

 Suspicious Activity, Mullan Road East, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

Sept. 23

 Parking Problem. I-90 EB MM 65, Transferred call to MDOT.

 Property Damage, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 60, Transferred call to MHP.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 54, Transferred call to MHP.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 57, transferred call to MHP.

 Officer Flag Down, MT Highway 135, Deputy stopped and assisted.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 60, Transferred call to MHP.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 47 On Ramp, Deputies responded.

 Welfare Check, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Suspicious Activity, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued one citation for disorderly conduct.

 One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded and transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.

Sept. 24

 Property Found, Choo Choo Lane, Superior, Dispatch took the information.

 Theft, East Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Deborgia, Deputy responded.

 Partner Family Member Assault, Old Milwaukee Spur, Alberton, Deputy responded and issued citation for PFMA.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 54, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 65, Deputy issued citation for operating vehicle without liability insurance and failure to carry proof of liability insurance.

 Coroner, Southside Road, Superior, Deputy Coroner and Superior EMS responded.

 Property Lost, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Suspicious Activity, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Civil Service, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Deputy served papers.

 Fire, I-90 MM 44, Superior Fire responded.

 Coroner, Saint Regis Street, St. Regis, Deputy Coroner, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

Sept. 25

 Harassment, Tami Drive, Superior, Deputies responded.

 Assist Outside Agency, Horning Drive, Superior, Deputies responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 32, Superior EMS responded.

 Fire, Sloway Frontage Road, St. Regis, St. Regis Units responded.

 Abandoned Vehicle, Eddy Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded and tagged vehicle for removal.

 Disturbance, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Deputies responded.

 Traffic Stop, Second Creek Road, Superior, Deputy returned underage driver to mother and licensed driver picked up 4-wheeler.

 Burglary, Sunrise Creek Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

 Traffic Stop, River Street, Superior, Deputy issued warning for expired registration and one citation for operating vehicle without liability insurance.

 Assist Outside Agency, Lozeau Crossover Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy issued one citation for speeding and warning for failure to carry proof of liability insurance.

 Assist Motorist, Quartz Road, Superior, Deputy assisted.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy issued warnings.

 Suspicious Activity, I-90 EB MM 16, Transferred call to MHP.

 Medical Assistance Required, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded.

Sept. 26

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 77, Transferred call to MHP.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 67, Transferred call to MHP.

 Property Found, I-90 South of MM 22, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Deputy issued warning.

 Warrant Service, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody on three outstanding warrants, inmate transported to Mineral County Jail.

 Lost Item, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding lost item.

 Civil Issue, Hillside Lane, Deborgia, Deputy responded.

 Littering, I-90 EB MM 22, Transferred call to MHP.

 Trespass, Long Dog Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, Big Eddy, Superior, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Traffic Stop, Mullan Road East MM 4, Superior, Deputy issued citations for driving while suspended and open containers in vehicle. Vehicle turned over to licensed driver.

 Traffic Stop, Mullan Road E, MM 4, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Traffic Stop, River Road, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, River Street, Deputy issued warnings.

Sept. 27

 One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Hospital in Missoula.

 Medical Standby, Arizona Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS stood standby for Superior High School football game.

 Theft, West Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Main Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior Fire responded.

 Assist Outside Agency, I-90 WB MM 51, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, 3rd Avenue West, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, Diamond Match Road, Deputy issued warnings.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 68, French Town Units responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, French Town Units responded.

 Traffic Stop, 4th Avenue East, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Sept. 28

 Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, French Town units responded.

 Civil Standby, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Assist Motorist, Johnson Creek Road, Superior, Deputy and Forest Service responded.

 Assist Citizen, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135 MM 2, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Traffic Stop, Meadow Clark Lane, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for speeding.

 Traffic Stop, Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputy issued citation for operating vehicle without liability insurance and no license plate light.

 Traffic Stop, Coyote Lane, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speed.

 Welfare Check, Plateau Road, Alberton, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Mullan Road West, Superior, Deputy Coroner, Superior EMS and

Superior Fire responded.

 Traffic Stop, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy took suspect into custody for out of area outstanding warrant and transported them to Mineral County Jail.