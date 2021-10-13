Applications are open for Rutgers Giving Day fund proposals
The seventh annual Rutgers Giving Day is Wednesday, March 23, 2022! Last year on Rutgers Giving Day, more than 8,400 donors gave nearly $3 million to areas across Rutgers. On Rutgers Giving Day, schools and programs across Rutgers raise money for specific funds and compete in hourly and leaderboard challenges to win award money. Last year, the Livingston Theatre Company raised $16,373, including award money, from 322 donors.support.rutgers.edu
