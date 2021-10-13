Applications are open for Rutgers Giving Day fund proposals

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) announced they are now accepting applications for their eBridge Fund Program. One of main goals of the eBridge Fund program is for a business to use the funds to fill in financing needs and to serve as an economic development tool to encourage business expansion, employment opportunities, and invest in the community. The purpose for the eBridge Fund is to provide funds quickly in order to assist with retaining and creating jobs for the community.

