CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042's New Hazard Zone Mode Will be Presented Soon

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the classic Conquest mode and the previously announced Portal, Battlefield 2042 will also include Hazard Zone. Its presentation will take place in a few days. The release of Battlefield 2042 is just over a month away. The recent open beta, which was reasonably successful but unfortunately plagued by a number of bugs, offered players a taste of the classic Conquest mode. In addition to Conquest and the returning Breakthrough, the game will also feature two new modes: Portal, which lets you create your own scenarios, and the mysterious Hazard Zone. On the day after tomorrow (October 14) at 08:00 AM PT we'll find out what the last one is supposed to be, thanks to the trailer dedicated to this game mode.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Hazard Zone - DICE Unveils Battlefield 2042's New Gameplay Mode

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode is not another battle royale, but a new mode for teams who prefer a bit more tactical gameplay. This mix of PvP and PvE resembles solutions from Ubisoft's games. IN A NUTSHELL:. Hazard Zone is the third multiplayer mode in Battlefield 2042;. The game features...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

EA confirms Hazard Zone details - Battlefield 2042's last mode

(Pocket-lint) - EA and Dice have finally unveiled Hazard Zone, the third major mode that'll be playable as part of Battlefield 2042 when it releases in late November. The other two modes, All Out Warfare and Portal, have been out in the open for a little while now. The latest...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Mode Explained: Player Count, Intel, Dark Market Credits, and More

Battlefield 2042‘s Beta ended last week and with it came a fair amount of both criticism and praise. It seems with this year’s edition, Battlefield is diving headfirst into a futuristic setting, and with that comes the huge increase and speed and over-the-top gameplay that the series has classically stayed away from. To differentiate itself from the battle royale craze, Battlefield 2042 is going to utilize a bunch of different modes that make up its multiplayer experience. One of the most intriguing modes we now know about is Hazard mode. Here’s how Hazard Mode works in Battlefield 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Portal#Battlefield 2042
gamepressure.com

Crysis: Warhead - Falcon Mod - Game mod - Download

Falcon Mod is a mod for Crysis Wars, created by Caffeinic/Yakizakana and DARTH—VADER. The Falcon mod implements a number of useful features for players. The wall jump is a movement trick that allows you to jump 2-3x as high as usual when facing a wall with fists out. It works by exploiting the "push off" effect to accelerate upwards.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Full game - Download

This is a full version of Beneath a Steel Sky, a classic cyberpunk adventure game by Revolution Software. It was released later on by devs as freeware. You can run this game straight or with DOSBox, By far the best option though is to use ScummVM, as it allows for various improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is demo version of Magical Diary, a game by Hanako Games. Eldest son and heir of an old European noble wizard family, you have been raised in wealth and privilege. Now you want the chance for a fresh start. That was why you chose to become an exchange student in the distant land of Vermont, in the United States of America.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Unreal Tournament (1999) - Unreal Tournament v469b (Unofficial Patch) - Game mod - Download

Unreal Tournament v469b (Unofficial Patch) is a mod for Unreal Tournament (the one from 1999), created by OldUnreal. Our patches fix hundreds of stability, security and performance problems in the game client, the server, and in Unreal Editor. They also add support for modern platforms and operating systems (such as macOS Catalina), and add new 3d renderers, audio drivers and minor features (such as raw input and high-resolution font/GUI scaling) to better leverage the capabilities of modern gaming systems.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamepressure.com

Legend of Grimrock - Deepfall Dungeon v.1.6.5 - Full game - Download

This is a full version of Deepfall Dungeon, a free RPG by rik007. Deepfall Dungeon is a 3D first person fantasy role playing game. You have entered the dreaded Deepfall Dungeon and must find the exit! Along the way, you will fight monsters, find treasure, cast spells and build your character from a nobody to a legend! Will you make it out alive?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

F1 Challenge '99-'02 - Vsync fix (Windows 10) - Game mod - Download

Vsync fix (Windows 10) is a mod for F1 Challenge '99-'02, built using the solutions by Dege. Fixes the Vsync option in Setup Game not working on Windows10. Copy D3D8.DLL to the game install directory. Last update: Sunday, October 17, 2021. Genre: Racing. File size: 333.6 KB.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood - Benchmark - Game demo - Download

This is benchmark for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood by Square Enix. See just how well FINAL FANTASY XIV will run on your computer. This official benchmark software uses actual maps and playable characters to assign a score to your PC and rate its performance. A character creation tool is also included, allowing you to view a playable character as they will appear in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Crysis 2 - FPS Cap Fix v.1.0.0 - Game mod - Download

FPS Cap Fix is a mod for Crysis 2, created by Vad 54rus. This ASI plugin is removes the 64 fps cap when playing Crysis 2 on modern systems by forcing higher timer resolution. Extract everything inside <game directory>\Bin32 folder. Last update: Monday, October 18, 2021. Genre: Action. File size:...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

rFactor - Wombat's FPS Fix (Nvdia Fix) v.0.3t - Game mod - Download

Wombat's FPS Fix (Nvdia Fix) is a mod for rFactor, created by Wombat,. Description: Wombat's DLL for increased performance with certain nVidia cards in rFactor (and some other games using ISI's gMotor engine). This is a test version that allows you to use other DLL hooks such as the HDR plugin. Please note that TVStyle appears not to work with it at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Anno 1404 - 4GB Patch v.1.0.0.1 - Game mod - Download

4GB Patch is a mod for Anno 1404 and Venice add-on, created by NTCore. The 4GB patch improves stability during long sessions. Download it here and select Addon.exe as the target. Instructions:. Download the mod and launch the patch. Search for game’s .exe (for example Addon.exe) in the game folder....
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mad Father - v.2.0.8 (Freeware version) - Full game - Download

This is Mad Father, a free horror game by Miscreant's Room. Later on the creators produced commercial remake that you can buy on Steam.. In this horror adventure game, play as 11-year-old girl Aya Drevis and uncover the secrets of a bizarre incident that befalls the Drevis residence, where maniacal experiments are conducted night after night.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Minecraft on Game Pass, The Wild Update and More - Minecraft Live 2021 Summary

During the two-hour Minecraft Live 2021 stream, we've seen announcements of The Wild Update, Minecraft PC Bundle on the Xbox Game Pass service, and further development of Minecraft: Dungeons. The Minecraft Live 2021 event has come to an end. During the over two-hour-long stream Mojang presented, among other things, news...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Warframe - Client/Installer - Full game - Download

This is a client/installer for Warframe, a free-to-play MMO action game by Digital Extremes It will download all the necessary files, install then and then allow you to play the game. Last update: Monday, October 18, 2021. Genre: Action. File size: 70.6 MB.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Battlefield Hardline Failed Because „Cops Don't Demolish Skyscrapers”

One of the developers of Battlefield Hardline gave his opinion on why the game failed. According to him, the police theme wasn't in line with the military traditions of the franchise. The Battlefield series consists mostly of hits. One of the few exceptions to this rule was Battlefield Hardline, released...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy