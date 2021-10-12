Battlefield 2042's New Hazard Zone Mode Will be Presented Soon

In addition to the classic Conquest mode and the previously announced Portal, Battlefield 2042 will also include Hazard Zone. Its presentation will take place in a few days. The release of Battlefield 2042 is just over a month away. The recent open beta, which was reasonably successful but unfortunately plagued by a number of bugs, offered players a taste of the classic Conquest mode. In addition to Conquest and the returning Breakthrough, the game will also feature two new modes: Portal, which lets you create your own scenarios, and the mysterious Hazard Zone. On the day after tomorrow (October 14) at 08:00 AM PT we'll find out what the last one is supposed to be, thanks to the trailer dedicated to this game mode.