WJFL rankings, Week 6: Handful of significant wins forces the deck to be shuffled

We said last week that the Super 7 high school football poll could have the same look after Week 8, and that was pretty accurate. The top three teams – Upper Arlington, Marysville and Pickerington Central – received the same number of votes as last week, as did No. 5 Big Walnut. No. 4 New Albany lost two votes and No. 6 Pickerington North lost one. All three of those votes went to Olentangy Berlin, which took over sole possession of seventh place after being tied with Hartley in that spot last week. It should be noted that the Hawks received the same number of votes as last week as well.

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO