Quotations from Chairman Roy

Welcome back to another Disney Top 5. I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that the COVID mess we've all been in for close to two years has robbed a lot of us of the things that make us whole as individuals. Needless to say, there has been so much loss on so many levels. That said, here in New York the fall season has definitely ushered in some hints of a return to normalcy for many of us. As a teacher, I welcomed back an entire building of students after about a year and a half of near solitude in the building. At times I enjoyed the peace that the empty building was granting me as well as the reprieve from some of the standard high school insanity, but the place had no vibe. My TV studio, usually filled to the brim with an energetic sense of controlled chaos, was more akin to a funeral home last year. So seeing the halls full again has certainly brought some much-needed normalcy to my workday.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO