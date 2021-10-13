CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Quotations from Chairman Roy

By Jim Korkis
mouseplanet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney's older brother, Roy Oliver Disney, shared the title of Chairman of the Board of Walt Disney Productions with Walt from 1945-1960 when Walt decided to devote himself to the more creative aspects of the company. Roy also served other roles including CEO and President. For MousePlanet, I wrote...

www.mouseplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
dapsmagic.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Dies at 111

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson has passed away at the age of 111. In a post on Twitter, Disney Executive Chairmain shared the news. Thompson started her career at Disney working in the Ink & Paint department on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She would go on to work on nearly every Disney animated film up through The Rescuers before retiring in 1975.
CELEBRITIES
mouseplanet.com

My Disney Top 5 - Disney at New York Comic Con 2021

Welcome back to another Disney Top 5. I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that the COVID mess we've all been in for close to two years has robbed a lot of us of the things that make us whole as individuals. Needless to say, there has been so much loss on so many levels. That said, here in New York the fall season has definitely ushered in some hints of a return to normalcy for many of us. As a teacher, I welcomed back an entire building of students after about a year and a half of near solitude in the building. At times I enjoyed the peace that the empty building was granting me as well as the reprieve from some of the standard high school insanity, but the place had no vibe. My TV studio, usually filled to the brim with an energetic sense of controlled chaos, was more akin to a funeral home last year. So seeing the halls full again has certainly brought some much-needed normalcy to my workday.
MUSIC
CBS Miami

Walt Disney World Debuts “Genie” And “Genie+” Which Create Customized Daily Itineraries

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie. On Tuesday, they debut their new “Genie” and “Genie+” systems. According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary. Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15. Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Continues to Demolish Ride, Track Is Nearly Gone

Disney World is continuing to demolish one of the Disney Parks attractions in Animal Kingdom — Primeval Whirl. We knew this would come as last year, Walt Disney World announced Primeval Whirl is permanently closed. The news came after months of Primeval Whirl, the popular spinning dinosaur-themed coaster ride in DinoLand, USA, remaining closed throughout the summer of 2019, and it was unclear why.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
allears.net

Disney World is Charging HOW Much For 50th Anniversary M&Ms?!

The Main Street Confectionery reopened with a NEW look just a few weeks ago in Magic Kingdom and we’ve been checking out all of the new sweets and treats ever since!. Inside you can find things like create your own popcorn mix, slushies, desserts covered in Skittles, and more. And, today a brand new item landed in the shop for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, but you’re going to have to shell out some big bucks if you want to get your hands on this candy!
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS LA

Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on Facebook and Instagram throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird...
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Joe Thomas
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Only In Nevada

Barry’s Downtown Prime Is An Underground Steakhouse In Nevada With Old-Fashioned Elegance

Nevada is full of restaurants that know how to serve up a fantastic steak dinner, including this underground gem that’s hiding out in Las Vegas. Well, “hiding” may not be the correct word. Barry’s Downtown Prime is a restaurant that’s as flashy as you’d expect a fancy steakhouse in Vegas to be. However, the old-fashioned elegance creates a cozy atmosphere that’s welcoming and just lovely. Also, the steak is divine! Take a look:
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Amusement Park#Mouseplanet
NEWS10 ABC

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
Upworthy

Classic Hollywood icon Vincent Price is trending right now, in the best possible way

When I saw that Vincent Price was trending, I assumed that it was for something Halloween oriented. After all, the man is pretty much the king of the holiday, is he not?. Much to my ignorant surprise, that was not the case. As it turns out, one Twitterer was giving the world a crash course on all things VP, and her informative thread received so much positive attention, #VincentPrice began breaking the internet. Many, like myself, were thrilled to learn a bit more about the Halloween King, who was actually a real-life hero.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland

Comments / 0

Community Policy