DECATUR — Thomas Eugene Wilson, Jr., age 86 of Decatur, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021. Brunch visitation is Saturday, October 16th, 11:30 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. His Celebration of Life will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Herbert L. Brown of Greater Faith International Ministries in Varnville, South Carolina, will officiate. A full military honors burial will follow in Decatur City Cemetery. Friends and family will gather afterward for a backyard supper at his home of 60 years.