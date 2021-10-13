CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

By DAVID McHUGH
harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....

harrisondaily.com

harrisondaily.com

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can't find …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
harrisondaily.com

UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom announced plans Tuesday to stop installing home heating that uses fossil fuels by 2035 as the government hosted a meeting aimed at attracting billions of dollars in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Faced with a power crisis, China may have ‘little choice’ but to ramp up coal consumption

China may have to set aside its ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions — at least in the short term — in order to tide over its worsening power crisis, said analysts. Such balancing act could be "uncomfortable" for China as it comes just weeks after President Xi Jinping said China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, said Gavin Thompson, Asia-Pacific vice chair at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
harrisondaily.com

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus, including stopping companies from leasing …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
LIFESTYLE
The Drum

13 recommended agencies with global capability 

The Drum Recommends is a free service designed by The Drum to help marketers easily navigate and find relevant, trusted agencies, all based on their specific criteria and the ratings we receive from clients that have already worked with those agencies. . Every year, The Drum Recommends receives thousands of ratings from the clients...
ECONOMY
hoosieragtoday.com

Global Energy Crunch Pushing Fuel Prices Higher

Oil prices traded above $81 per barrel on Thursday, the highest level for oil prices since 2014. That has pushed both diesel and gasoline prices to the highest levels reported in seven years. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says the higher oil prices are all part of a developing global...
TRAFFIC
KARE 11

Expect an expensive winter, government energy agency says

MINNEAPOLIS — The Winter Fuels Outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is bleak like the winter that may be approaching us. The EIA says with prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas, propane and electricity, consumers could see their heating bills jump as much as 54%, compared to last winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gazette

Global energy shortages set to dent anticipated emissions growth

Countries across the globe are experiencing an energy crunch that is stressing reserves and boosting prices. Although the power shortages aren't expected to translate into deep cuts in emissions, they will get dented. The strained electricity supply and steep and rising costs for fossil fuels are already interrupting emissions growth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pennbizreport.com

CONSOL Energy releases greenhouse gas emission targets

CONSOL Energy, a Canonsburg-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal, recently announced its direct operating greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets as part of its Forward Progress sustainability initiative. “We are excited to be among the first pure play coal companies to set greenhouse gas emission...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Carbon emissions spiking despite clean energy surge

This year is bringing the second-largest global carbon emissions jump on record as fossil fuel use rebounds after 2020's pandemic-fueled downturn, a new International Energy Agency report finds. Why it matters: It shows how, despite surging renewables, the global energy system remains far from an emissions-slashing pathway that achieves Paris...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

EU countries urged to cut taxes to help residents cope with high energy prices

The European Commission also proposed that countries offer income support through vouchers. The European Union’s executive branch has advised the 27 member countries to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices. After months of economic instability linked...
INDUSTRY
Scientific American

More Countries Join Global Pledge to Cut Methane Emissions

A global pledge to reduce methane emissions took two steps forward yesterday as 24 countries signaled they would join the effort and donors committed $200 million to the cause. The pledge now includes nine of the world’s top 20 methane emitters, representing about 30 percent of global emissions. “If we...
ENVIRONMENT
cryptonews.com

Ripple and Nelnet Inject USD44M In Solar Energy To Cut CO2 Emissions

US blockchain company Ripple is expanding into solar energy - they aim to invest USD 44m in partnership with Nelnet Renewable Energy, the renewable energy arm of US financial services and tech company Nelnet, into one of the group’s solar energy investment funds. For Ripple, the company behind the XRP...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

