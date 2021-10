Three weeks after its release, "Squid Game, the surprise ultraviolent megahit from South Korea that Netflix has said may become its "biggest show ever," seems to defy explanation. Centered on a series of childhood games with lethal penalties - like "Red Light, Green Light," with players who fail to freeze on time riddled with bullets - the dramatic thriller pits sympathetic characters, who are indebted, impoverished or otherwise desperate for cash, against each other in a winner-take-all battle royal. Out of hundreds, one will return home a multimillionaire. The rest will be incinerated.

