Presidential Election

Goddard Alumni Vote No Confidence in Board, President

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

The Goddard College Alumni Association passed a vote of no confidence in Dan Hocoy, president of the liberal arts college in Plainfield, Vt., and the college’s Board of Trustees. The vote came after the college canceled a long-planned alumni weekend because it conflicted with the board’s annual meeting. Without a...

