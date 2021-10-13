CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State Fires Professor

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

New Mexico State University has fired a business professor for refusing to get vaccinated, The Las Cruces Sun-News reported. Provost Carol Parker recommended at a hearing that David Clements lose his tenure-track post, arguing he had said repeatedly that he would not follow the university’s COVID-19 policies and would discourage others from doing so.

