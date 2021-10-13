Unfinished Business, Major Decisions and Grand Pronouncements: De Blasio Has Much To Do in Final Months as Mayor
As the clock winds down on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s second term, he is exploring his political future, reflecting on his tenure, and laying the final pieces of his legacy. But as de Blasio celebrates some of his signature accomplishments and continues making grand pronouncements and attempts to shape his image, promises made were not always promises kept, major crises are festering, and a long list of unfinished business looms.www.gothamgazette.com
