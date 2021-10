The doll, still in its box on the shelf, serves as a reminder of a calling unfulfilled. The one where we just knew that God was calling us to adopt a little girl from Ethiopia. Dressed in her African print with her beautiful beaded necklace, she is the likeness of the dolls found in Disney’s It’s a Small World ride. It was my dream to give my new daughter that doll during her first trip to Disney with her new family.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO