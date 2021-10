BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt off of the Houston Texans' practice squad and add him to their 53 man roster today. In additional moves, the team placed center Nick Harris on injured reserve (eligible to return after three games) and terminated the contract of LB Elijah Lee. According to the OBR's big roster calculator, that means the Browns currently have an empty spot on their 53 man roster and the reasonable expectation would be that LB Anthony Walker will be activated, as he is eligible to return after missing 3 weeks on IR with a hamstring injury.

