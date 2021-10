Stocks prices got even higher yesterday, as investors reacted to corporate earnings releases. Will the S&P 500 reach the new record high?. The S&P 500 index gained 0.74% on Tuesday, Oct. 19, after breaking above the 4,500 price level. The broad stock market’ s gauge went closer to its Sept. 2 record high of 4,545.85. The quarterly corporate earnings releases are positive for the market and they are only starting to gain traction. Today we will get the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings release and tomorrow Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), among others. The market seems overbought in the short-term. However, there have been no confirmed negative signals so far.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO