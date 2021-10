Reaching album number 10 is no small feat for any band, and with In The Court Of The Dragon Trivium join the exclusive club to have made it to this milestone. Formed in 1999, when vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy was not old enough to drive, the Floridian quartet have always been about crusading for The Metal, blending the increasingly technical with the catchy and creating a sound that is immediately recognisable as their own. That said, over the course of their career they have evolved, experimenting and trying out new things and pointedly not making the same record twice, even if that meant some did not work out as well as others.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO