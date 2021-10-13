CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pullman, WA

Grant winners share inspiration behind BLM art

By PORTIA SIMMONS
Daily Evergreen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Lives Matter Artist Grant allows artists to create pieces reflecting the structural changes in our society enacted by the BLM movement. These works were put on display at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on the Pullman campus. The artists awarded the Black Lives Matter Artist Grant were given $2,500 each to create art concerning the Black Lives Matter movement and institutionalized racism in our country.

dailyevergreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Society
Pullman, WA
Entertainment
Pullman, WA
Society
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Saar

Comments / 0

Community Policy