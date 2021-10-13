Grant winners share inspiration behind BLM art
The Black Lives Matter Artist Grant allows artists to create pieces reflecting the structural changes in our society enacted by the BLM movement. These works were put on display at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on the Pullman campus. The artists awarded the Black Lives Matter Artist Grant were given $2,500 each to create art concerning the Black Lives Matter movement and institutionalized racism in our country.dailyevergreen.com
Comments / 0