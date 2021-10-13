CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheniere Energy (LNG) and ENN Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC (“Cheniere Marketing”), has entered into a liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“ENN LNG”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (“ENN Natural Gas”).

Under the SPA, ENN LNG has agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tpy of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 13 years beginning in July 2022. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. ENN Natural Gas is acting as guarantor of the SPA.
