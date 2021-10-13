Cheniere Energy (LNG) and ENN Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC (“Cheniere Marketing”), has entered into a liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“ENN LNG”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (“ENN Natural Gas”).www.streetinsider.com
