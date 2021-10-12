CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marbury, MD

Marbury to Host Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on the Potomac River

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARBURY, Md. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Buckeye, Michigan, Northeast and Piedmont divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Marbury, Maryland, Oct. 14-16, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at the Potomac River Presented by THE BASS UNIVERSITY TV. The three-day regional championship – hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners – will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.

