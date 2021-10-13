Pick: Every Brilliant Thing

How many little joys do we take for granted but that make life so special? A child whose mother has chronic depression attempts to list as many of these as he can, so he can prove to her, and remind himself, that life is indeed worth living. Winning over Segal audiences in their limited-run spring production, Every Brilliant Thing is a celebration of gratitude, resilience, and the motivating force of love. This one-man show is intimate and interactive, poignant and funny, and reminds us that we are surrounded all the time by a bounty of brilliant things. The Segal Centre is following all government health and safety guidelines, including verifying vaccine passports and photo IDs. Make sure to read them all here: COVID PROTOCOLS.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO