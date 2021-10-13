MITRE ATT&CK & D3FEND Framework are Redefining Counter-efforts to Cyberattacks
The Year 2020 shattered every record when it came to Security Incidents and data breaches on Private businesses and governments. FBI’s IC3(Internet Crime Complaint Center) reported a 300% increase in cybercrimes reported on their portal. Data Breaches in the healthcare industry increased by 58% in 2020 – [Verizon](https://enterprise.com/resources/reports/2020-data-breach-investigations-report. Cloud-based cyberattacks increased by more than 600% in the mid of April 2020 – FintechNews.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0