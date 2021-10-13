CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockdale County, GA

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of VERNON CEDRIC GENTLE, deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 4th day of October, 2021. Paula James-Gentle a/k/a Paula Antonette James Administrator of the Estate of Vernon Cedric Gentle c/o Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 Ga. Hwy. 138, SE Conyers, GA 30013 (770) 483-1431 908-50382 10/13 20 27 11/3 2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
Conyers, GA
Business
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debtors#Creditors#Cedric#Talley Associates#P C 1892#Se Conyers#Ga

Comments / 0

Community Policy