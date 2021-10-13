NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of VERNON CEDRIC GENTLE, deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 4th day of October, 2021. Paula James-Gentle a/k/a Paula Antonette James Administrator of the Estate of Vernon Cedric Gentle c/o Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 Ga. Hwy. 138, SE Conyers, GA 30013 (770) 483-1431 908-50382 10/13 20 27 11/3 2021.