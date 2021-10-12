CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It is. Are you? The inside story of The Independent’s independence

Cover picture for the articleI joined The Independent not at the launch, but two months before the launch. We had, after all, to prepare the thing, produce dummy editions, set up an entire structure. I was on the news desk, or an assistant home editor, as we were rather grandly titled. The reporters felt a little less grand when they rang people for stories and had to explain that no, The Independent wasn’t the local freesheet (many of which at the time were annoyingly called The Independent).

