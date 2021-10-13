How Blockchain Can Democratize Data Collection And Why You Should Care

The open internet created a unique set of challenges for organizations that want to collect public data, information that is collected from the internet typically that is aggregated or anonymous. This data can range from current events, opinions, personal preferences, and more. A proxy network is basically an intermediary that redirects your web browser request to an external site, like Facebook or Amazon. This is done to protect the site's traffic, but it also allows the service provider to collect information about how their visitors access their site. The two most common reasons for using proxy networks for collecting public data are to monitor internet content and track the location of users. One of the common reasons for using proxy networks to collect public data is to monitor internet content. This is most commonly seen in the news as web scraping the internet.

