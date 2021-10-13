CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegram and The Collaborative Community

By Kaio Duarte Costa
 6 days ago
Telegram strives to maintain an active and healthy volunteer community, aiming to engage users in the various areas of collaboration. The main goal of these spaces is precisely to harness the power of procrastination in a fun and engaging way. This practice of active collaboration in the development of certain projects is standard practice in open source and libre. This not only represents a better development for the company, but also avoids the astronomical expense of hiring employees, knowing that the best people to do this are the users themselves.

