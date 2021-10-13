Telegram and The Collaborative Community

Tarun Sharma is from India and just finished his school life and took a year off to discover and learn new things specially the things related to coding i.e. React, JavaScript, etc. After spending 3-4 months only I can see the difference in my code pattern, thinking part and most importantly my desire to build projects. I've decided to not only build projects but also share my whole journey with other mates by writing blogs which may be helpful to someone. I hope this will help you in your personal projects or somehow motivate people to do what I do.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO