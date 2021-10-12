CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three takeaways from the Lakers preseason so far

By Donny McHenry
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are 0-4 in the preseason. Time to give up the championship hopes, everybody. Now, of course, I’m joking. Although it’s been a rocky ride so far, there are still some positives to take from the Lakers’ first four games so far, even if they’re exhibition games. There are also some negatives (which is expected given their record so far) that can be reviewed and used for adjustments later on the practice floor or in the film room. This can be true for preseason games, even if Russell Westbrook says he doesn’t really care about his preseason turnovers while LeBron James said he has nothing to learn from these games at this point of his career.

