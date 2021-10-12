PGA Tour: Expert CJ Cup Predictions and Betting Offers

The PGA Tour will spend its second straight week in Las Vegas, with a limited but star-studded field set to tee off Thursday in the 2021 CJ Cup at Summit Club. The event was played for the first three years at Nine Bridges Golf Club in South Korea, but the pandemic has kept it from returning. It was played at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas last year, and the Tom Fazio-designed Summit Club will fill in this time around as the tour hopes to get back to South Korea in 2022. Jason Kokrak won last year for his first PGA Tour title after nine years and 233 starts. Justin Thomas won two of the events in South Korea, and Brooks Koepka won the other.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO