Joachim Alfred 'Fred' Gloschat Sr., 85

Alfred “Dwayne” Clum was born March 5, 1932, and died Sept. 26, 2021. How can we justly honor a man with so few words? Our Dad was born to a large farm family near Anson, Kan., during the Great Depression. He became an Air Force rescue helicopter pilot, a thoroughbred horse owner, a Vietnam War veteran, and a loved husband, father and grandfather. He grew up hungry and poor, one of eight children, and spoke of once having to forage for weeds to serve as greens for supper, and sneaking an ear...

SEDGWICK, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO