Joachim Alfred 'Fred' Gloschat Sr., 85

Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoachim Alfred Gloschat Sr., “Fred,” passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 10, 2021, in Ferndale, at the age of 85. Joachim is survived by his wife, Bernice Gloschat, of Bigfork; and his first wife, Camille Reed Gloschat, of Salt Lake City; his children, Annette Marie Harris (Richard) of Tennessee, Joachim Gloschat Jr. (Laura) of Arizona, Micheal Gloschat of Idaho, Anthony Gloschat (Sue) of Utah, Nancy Eldridge (Chad) of Idaho, Daniel Eugene Gloschat (Janelle) of Oregon; as well as his nephews Maurice and Leroy Vanderlinden, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even some great-great grandchildren.

dailyinterlake.com

Daily Inter Lake

Torrey Marcel Cenis, 54

Torrey Marcel Cenis, beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend, was called Home on Oct. 9, 2021. Torrey, born in Spokane on April 11, 1967, was a loving and supportive son. He was a husband who completed the perfect pairing, and the fun, attentive father on whom daughters base life choices. Torrey was the youngest of four brothers, all who made their parents justly proud.
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
thelostogle.com

Report: Canadian County Sheriff still loves stealing from people…

Someone better gather up the Canadian County’s Sheriff’s Posse! It’s finally time for them to “aid in safeguarding lives and property, as well as the constitutional rights of innocent law-abiding citizens.”. According to a report by NBC News, a pair of New Mexico “businessmen” were robbed of over $100,000 by...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s father hit with court summons for trashing protester’s sign

Christopher Laundrie, the father of the absconding fiancé of deceased Youtuber Gabby Petito, was slapped with a court summon on Monday for trashing a protestor's lawn sign.Brian Laundrie’s father was ordered to report to a Sarasota County courtroom on 1 December for a pre-trial hearing for a lawsuit accusing him of stealing a protester’s $40 sign.Mr Laundrie briefly emerged from his North Port home in Florida on Saturday to allegedly tear a protest sign from his lawn.The bright yellow sign read “What if it was Cassie," referring to Brian’s sister, Cassie Laundrie."The defendant, Christopher Laundrie, came out of his...
tsnews.com

Alfred ‘Dwayne’ Clum

Alfred “Dwayne” Clum was born March 5, 1932, and died Sept. 26, 2021. How can we justly honor a man with so few words? Our Dad was born to a large farm family near Anson, Kan., during the Great Depression. He became an Air Force rescue helicopter pilot, a thoroughbred horse owner, a Vietnam War veteran, and a loved husband, father and grandfather. He grew up hungry and poor, one of eight children, and spoke of once having to forage for weeds to serve as greens for supper, and sneaking an ear...
SEDGWICK, KS
Outsider.com

FBI Reportedly Storm Brian Laundrie Look-Alike’s Hotel Room

The hunt is still underway for fugitive Brian Laundrie. Unfortunately, many innocent people are stuck in the crossfire of the missing man’s mess. It’s safe to bet that everybody now knows who Brian Laundrie is, and it appears that everyone and their brother are on the lookout for it. Laundrie is the person of interest in his ex-fiancé’s murder.
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Police intervene to settle bike squabble

A landlord stole a bike from a tenant’s child, then refused to give the bike back, according to the child’s mother. The Columbia Falls Police Department spoke with all the parties involved, and the bike was returned. A woman left an envelope on her ex’s porch and the man’s daughter...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
Daily Inter Lake

People in the news

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently announced the following appointments:. • Martin Charlo, Pablo: Serving in a variety of capacities over the last decade for the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, Charlo serves as treasurer for the CSKT Tribal Council. Charlo’s term will run through May 31, 2025. Upper Columbia Conservation Commission.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Oct. 14

Finally! Dr. Michael Boharski just wrote a cogent and objective article about Covid precautions. I don’t know how anyone could make things more clear. I hope people will read the article and then read it again. Unfortunately, it will probably have no effect on those who choose to be willfully...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Eureka’s Reynolds, Lancaster shine while Bigfork sweeps Western B

THOMPSON FALLS — Led by Jack Jensen’s third-place finish — and Bo Modderman’s 15th — the Bigfork Vikings won the Western B Divisional boys cross country title Wednesday at Rivers Bend Golf Course. The win snapped Eureka’s streak of four straight divisional boys crowns, and completed a boys-girls sweep for...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person dies at 92

BROWNING (AP) — Earl Old Person, the chief of the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana and former chairman of the tribal business council, has died of cancer. He was 92. Old Person died Wednesday at Blackfeet Community Hospital "after a long battle with cancer," according to a post on the Facebook page of the Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.
BROWNING, MT

