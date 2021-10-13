Ochsner/Lourdes Vaccination Mandate: Lawyers Appeal Decision

The attorneys for Lafayette hospital employees who filed suit to contest COVID-19 vaccine mandates have filed an appeal. As you recall, a law firm out of Alexandria, Louisiana filed lawsuits for the handful of health care workers from Ochsner and Our Lady of Lourdes who feel that vaccine mandates are unconstitutional. The judge in the Ochsner case threw the case out, saying that the health system is a private entity; the judge in the Lourdes case took no action, as no one had been fired over the mandate.